The new UK Foreign Minister, David Cameron, made a surprise visit to Israel this Thursday (23), where he visited kibbutz Beeri, one of the Jewish communities close to the Gaza Strip that was the target of a massacre perpetrated by terrorists from the Palestinian group Hamas during attacks against the Jewish State on October 7th.

Accompanied by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Cameron donned a bulletproof vest and walked through the ruins of the houses burned and pierced by terrorists’ bullets, where more than 100 people were killed and many others kidnapped by Hamas.

“I wanted to come here to see for myself the horrific nature of the attacks,” said Cameron, who also watched a video of the attacks.

“I heard things that I will never forget”, added the English chancellor.

Cohen thanked the British minister for his support for Israel and for his “commitment to continue fighting” for the elimination of Hamas and the release of all hostages, according to a statement from the ministry.

“World leaders need to see Hamas’ atrocities with their own eyes and understand that Israel is fighting a terrorist organization worse than the Islamic State,” Cohen said.

Cameron arrived in Israel the day before the truce agreement between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group came into effect. The agreement provides for a four-day pause in the conflict and the release of 50 hostages held by terrorists in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, in addition to the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, the target of Israel’s offensive.

Cameron asked both parties to comply with the agreement, which was postponed from this Thursday to Friday (24).

According to information from the British newspaper The Telegraph, Cameron met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the President of the Jewish State, Isaac Herzog, and expressed his solidarity with the people of Israel, who have suffered “enormous trauma.” He recalled the “difficult” days of his tenure as UK Prime Minister, when British hostages were captured in Syria and many of them lost their lives in horrific ways.

“I remember the effect it had on me as prime minister and I think about it and maybe I know a little bit of what your nation is going through,” he told President Herzog. Cameron also spoke to leaders of Arab and Islamic countries in London on Wednesday (22) about the conflict in the Middle East and emphasized the importance of “enabling humanitarian organizations to bring more fuel to carry out life-saving tasks such as providing electricity to hospitals or desalination plants, which provide 80% of Gaza’s drinking water.”