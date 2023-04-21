Friday, April 21, 2023, 11:51



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

British Justice Minister Dominic Raab has resigned after a report was made public on the eight workplace harassment complaints filed against him. His march is an announced chronicle. In fact, this morning there was speculation whether this politician who has held different ministerial posts throughout his career would make the decision to leave his post or the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, would be forced to dismiss him in order to avoid a deep crisis. of the government.

The head of the Executive himself received the report on Thursday that grants veracity to some of the complaints. Raab has been accused of bullying by twenty-four officials attached to three departments where he has served as a minister. He was responsible for the Brexit process, a ministry through which he passed in 2018, then he served as head of British diplomacy between 2019 and 2021 and finally he has dealt with the Justice portfolio, in addition to assuming the functions of deputy prime minister. He is a member of Sunak’s inner circle and previously reported to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In the case of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, some employees confessed that he was “very tough” and that they came to work “scared” at the reactions of his boss.

The complaints are not new. The report received by the prime minister is the result of an independent investigation that he himself commissioned in November at the request of his subordinate, who promised to resign if there were signs of harassment. “I think it is important to keep my word,” he points out in the resignation letter that he has published on his social networks. Raab points out, however, that the report dismisses six of the eight accusations and that even these seem to cast doubt on him. In his opinion, ministers should have room to give “critical direct answers” to the officials under their charge.

The former head of Justice also considers that the investigation “sets a dangerous precedent” because it “sets a bar for harassment so low” that it can lead to “spurious complaints” against other senior officials of the Sunak government. The resignation precisely puts the British Executive in a bind, but at the same time it relieves Sunak of the pressure of the opposition, which blamed him for delaying the dismissal of Raab, one of his great allies in the cabinet and a strong man in the party.