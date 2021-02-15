British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called “a significant milestone” the fact that the number of 15 million vaccines administered since December 8 has been reached. At the beginning of this week, all the most at risk people will have received the first dose and, to date, 90% of those older than 70 years have been injected.

While vaccinations total half a million every day, the indicators of the pandemic register a substantial improvement. The number of new cases – 10,972, according to this Sunday’s accounting – is now at levels that were not known since the end of September. The number of hospitalized (23,341) and deaths (258) decreases daily with two-digit percentages.

The announcement that 22.5% of the population has been protected with a first dose of vaccines and that it will now be extended to the age group between 65 and 69, coincides with the tightening of the entry regime for travelers in the United Kingdom. As of today, all passengers have to undergo two tests during their ten-day isolation and British people from 33 countries considered high risk must also book rooms in hotels converted into quarantine lodgings.

Restrictions



The rapid advance of the vaccination program is attributed to its organization by the local networks of the National Health Service, with the collaboration of Army logistics units and companies specialized in data management. There are neat queues at health centers or sports facilities, made up of those who have received your appointment. Health professionals and volunteers inject the vaccines or help organize the deployment.

The optimism caused by the speed of the program has encouraged some 60 Conservative MPs to write to the prime minister asking him to remove the current restrictions before the end of April. Despite the fact that Cabinet ministers have denied their colleagues the right to dictate “arbitrary dates,” ‘The Times’ claims that Johnson is considering allowing self-sufficient travel at Easter.

Current restrictions recommend that the population stay in their homes except for essential purchases or exercise. Bars and restaurants can only offer non-alcoholic food or drinks to go. Primary and secondary schools are closed. Non-essential trips that require spending the night in another home and all unnecessary trips to foreign countries are prohibited. Cinemas, theaters and sports facilities are also closed.