British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described as “A significant milestone” the fact that the figure of fifteen million vaccines administered since December 8 has been reached. This week all the most at risk people will have received the first dose and, to date, 90% of those over 70 have been injected.

While vaccinations reach half a million a day in the last three weeks, the indicators of the pandemic register a substantial improvement. The number of new cases – 10,972, on Sunday – has fallen since the beginning of January. The number of hospitalized patients (23,341), from a week later, and the number of deaths (258) since the 19, when there were 1,356 deaths.

The spirited outbreak of the pandemic during the month of December was attributed to the Kentish variant, or British strain. To combat it, the population was recommended to stay in their homes. Bars and restaurants only offer food and non-alcoholic beverages to go. Schools, theaters or sports centers are closed. Non-essential trips that require spending the night in another home and those that are unnecessary to foreign countries are prohibited.

The announcement that 22.5% of the population has been protected with a first dose, and that the program will now extend to the age group between 65 and 69, coincides with the tightening of the entry regime for travelers in the United Kingdom. As of this Monday, they must undergo two tests during his ten-day isolation. The British from 33 countries considered high risk in the import of new variants must also book a room in special quarantine hotels.

The advancement of the vaccination program has been described as Boris Johnson’s “Malvinas moment.” It evokes the radical change in the esteem of Margaret Thatcher, the most unpopular British leader in polls prior to her victory in the war against the Argentine Military Junta, who invaded the islands in 1982. The Johnson government had so far not given an image of order and effectiveness in the pandemic.

Relaxation strategy



The Bioindustria Association (BIA) is blamed for the initial imposition in February to bring together university research centers, industries and the Government in a strategy that would allow the development of the precarious capacity that the United Kingdom had to produce vaccines; a total of two small factories, despite the quality of the research.

A task force, led without salary by a biochemistry-licensed venture capitalist Kate Bingham, chose the initial range of eight vaccine projects, supported them with funds and alliances, and got four to commit to production on British soil when they were homologated.

The distribution through the local network of the National Health Service (NHS), with the collaboration of Army logistics units and companies specialized in data management, has been a success. There are ordered queues at health centers or sports facilities, made up of those who have received the letter with instructions to reserve time on the internet. Health professionals and volunteers inject the vaccines or help organize the deployment.

Optimism caused by the rapidity of progress has encouraged some 60 Conservative MPs to write to the Prime Minister asking you to remove the current restrictions before the end of April. Cabinet ministers have denied their colleagues the right to dictate “arbitrary dates.” Johnson has repeated that he will present a restraint relaxation program next Monday.