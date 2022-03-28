The inexorable decline of the UK car manufacturing sector continues. Also in February the sector faced a real collapse: -41% compared to the same month last year, this is the worst February since 2009 with just 61,657 cars built. The SMMT, which released the data for the month of February, has placed the main responsibility for this umpteenth collapse two-factor: the continuous production stops due to the shortage of semiconductors, and the closure of an automobile plant by Honda going back to last July.

We recall that in all of 2021 British car production has fallen to the lowest level since 1956. And 2022 does not seem to have started on the right foot, far from it, too. due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine the effects of which, however, will be felt even more forcefully in the coming months. “The British car manufacturing sector opened 2022 hoping for a recovery, but the first signs have not yet been seen. – commented SMMT CEO Mike Hawes – Urgent government action is now needed to help mitigate the spiraling energy costs and ensure that the sector remains globally competitive“. The happy note, as is often the case, comes from electrified vehicles, which accounted for 25% of cars produced in the UK in February.