The UK auto industry just can’t raise its head. Also in November, the production of new vehicles in the United Kingdom reached an all-time low: 75,756 units assembled in the eleventh month of the year, the worst November of the last 37 years. Compared to November last year, the decrease was equal to 29%: this is the fifth consecutive month of decline for the sector in the British country. However, there is a positive note, and it concerns the production growth of vehicles electrical, 53% more than those assembled in November last year.

The SMMT, which released the official data, spoke explicitly of figures “incredibly troubling“, Which highlight the seriousness of the situation that the entire sector is facing: the cause of this collapse is to be attributed to the Coronavirus pandemic, which has transversely affected the activity of the factories in the country, forced to close their doors for several weeks . If we calculate the whole of 2021, in the first eleven months of the year, British car production was close to 800,000 units, decreasing by 433,000 units compared to the same period in 2019, the last “normal” year before the pandemic took over. . “Covid-19 has a massive impact on supply chains, causing global semiconductor shortages that are likely they will affect the industry throughout the next year – explained Mike Hawes, CEO of SMMT – We must ask the government to provide support measures in the same way it recognizes them to other sectors affected by the pandemic ”.