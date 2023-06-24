The Sun: UK Prime Minister Sunak calls emergency COBRA meeting

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called an emergency COBRA security meeting due to the situation with the private military company (PMC) Wagner in Russia. This is reported The Sun.

According to the publication, Sunak decided to discuss the situation in Russia. He also noted that he is following what is happening and plans to talk with his allies later.

“The most important thing I would like to say is that all parties should be held accountable and protect the civilian population. That’s all I can say for now,” the prime minister said.

Earlier, a spokesman for the Elysee Palace said that French President Emmanuel Macron is also monitoring the development of the Wagner PMC situation.

A criminal case was initiated against the head of the PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion. The reason was the accusations of the head of the PMC against the Russian military in striking at the rear camps of the company, as well as the subsequent threats to use force and destroy everyone who blocks the path of the PMC fighters, “including any checkpoints, any aircraft.”