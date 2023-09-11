British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden He said this Monday that China represents a “systemic challenge” for the United Kingdomafter the arrest on March 13 of two suspected of spying for Beijing in Parliament.

Dowden appeared before the House of Commons (lower) after the news of these arrests, spread over the weekend by “The Sunday Times”, has caused a political storm in the countrywhere several “Tory” deputies have asked the Government to formally declare China a “threat” to national security.

During the parliamentary session, Former Prime Minister Liz Truss said China poses “the biggest threat to freedom and democracy both in the UK and the rest of the world”a view shared by Conservative right-wing colleagues such as former leader Iain Duncan Smith.

The number two of the Executive recognized that the allegations against the two men, which the Police have confirmed, are “serious”but warned that it is up to the Prosecutor’s Office to determine whether charges will be brought against them.

He also defended the nuanced approach of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government.which prefers to keep the dialogue open with Beijing in order to cooperate on issues of common interest, such as climate change.

Dowden assured, however, that the Executive maintains a “clear view” on the challenges posed by the Asian power. and listed measures it has taken to reduce risks, such as prohibiting officials from using TikTok on their official phones.

“It remains a top priority for the Government to take all necessary measures to protect the UK of any activity of a foreign State that seeks to undermine our national security, prosperity and democratic values,” he stated.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Photo: EFE / EPA / Neil Hall

One of the two detainees assured this Monday through his lawyers that he is “completely innocent”while the Chinese Embassy in London has called the arrests a “political farce” and calls on authorities to end “anti-China manipulation.”

“The Times” has identified the suspect as Chris Cash, 28 years old and son of a doctor from Edinburgh (Scotland), who worked as a parliamentary researcher for prominent deputies with access to confidential information.

