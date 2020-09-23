Called “Colston Hall”, it changed its name after public consultation. Edward Colston got rich in the slave trade in the 17th century.

A famous Bristol performance hall named after slave trader Edward Colston has been renamed after months of controversy over the West England town’s ties to the figure. The performance hall that bore his name, “Colston Hall”, has been renamed Bristol Beacon (“Bristol Lighthouse”) after a public consultation, Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees announced Wednesday (September 23rd).

“I welcome this new name”, declared the elected official, “which allows [à cette salle] to become a world-class place that all Bristol can be proud of “. The head of the Bristol music trust, Louise Mitchell, for her part welcomed a “symbol of hope”.

Fantastic to be here at the announcement of Bristol Beacon. I welcome this new name, two years in the making, so that this can be a world class venue all of Bristol can be proud of. The new name of Colston Hall is @Bristol_Beacon pic.twitter.com/n55DcKpgG9 – Marvin Rees (@MarvinJRees) September 23, 2020

Edward Colston got rich in the slave trade. He is said to have sold 100,000 West African slaves in the Caribbean and the Americas between 1672 and 1689, before using his fortune to finance the development of Bristol, which has long earned him a reputation as a philanthropist.

The performance hall was founded 150 years after Colston’s death, with no direct connection to the slave trader. Some bands, including Massive Attack from Bristol, refused to perform there because of the name. Other Bristol institutions, including schools, are reviewing their ties to Colston following protests linked to the Black Lives Matter movement.

In early June, the statue of Edward Colston, which had been controversial for years, was debunked and then thrown into the water, during demonstrations of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death at the end of May of George Floyd, a black American killed by a policeman in the United States.