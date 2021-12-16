In the United Kingdom, the number of infections is increasing: on Thursday the country reached a new record for infections by corovirus, exceeding 88,000 daily cases. After the rebound in cases is the Omicron variant, which is beginning to spread more strongly in the country. Hospitalizations for the virus have also been on the rise, although deaths remain low.

In the United Kingdom, infections by Covid-19 are on the rise and this Thursday they totaled 88,376 cases during the last 24 hours, an increase of more than 10,000 infections from those registered the day before.

In the last week, infections have grown by 19.1%. Hospitalization rates are also increasing in some areas of the UK by 8.6%, as the Omicron variant triggers a wave of new infections, England’s chief health official Chris Whitty said.

“I’m afraid we have to be realistic that the records will get a lot smashed in the coming weeks as rates continue to rise,” Whitty told a news conference. “The numbers have been reasonably stable for quite some time, reflecting where we have been with the Delta variant, but they are starting to rise in some places, particularly London,” he added.

At the moment, the number of deaths has fallen by 6%.

Use of masks in closed spaces and sanitary pass at events

The Government took new measures to prevent the spread of the virus: the use of masks in closed spaces will be mandatory and it is necessary to show the vaccination certificate or health passport to enter discotheques or concerts.

The government does not “want to make decisions for you about your social life,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the media on Thursday, when questioned about the need to reduce contacts during the Christmas celebrations.

“What we are saying is that people should be cautious and reflect on their activities in the run-up to Christmas. Nobody wants to take the Omicron, feel bad and be forced to isolate themselves,” said the president.

Fans verify their vaccination cards outside the stadium before the football game at the American Express Community Stadium on December 15, in Brighton, UK © Reuters / Peter Cziborra

In a press conference, Johnson said Wednesday that the rate of vaccination in the United Kingdom is twice “per capita than the European Union, and more than twice that of the United States.

In the United Kingdom there are 7,673 people admitted to hospitals, 896 in beds equipped with assisted ventilation mechanisms. The cases of Ómicron amount to 10,017, in 24 hours there were 4,671 infections of the new variant on Wednesday.

The country has had, since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,348,800 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 147,200 people have died, according to data from John Hopkins University. 70% of the population is fully vaccinated, which corresponds to 124,647,000 people.

With Reuters, EFE and AFP