Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned from parliament after receiving the report of a parliamentary committee on “partygate”, accusing the speakers of wanting to “kill” him.

The commission’s investigation was to establish whether Johnson had misled parliament about the Downing street party affair during the lockdown due to the covid epidemic. In March, when he testified before the committee, Johnson admitted he had misled parliament, but he denied having done so deliberately. “I have not lied”, Johnson said today in the statement announcing his resignation – “They know perfectly well that, when I spoke to the Commons, I said what I sincerely believed to be true”.