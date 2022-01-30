The British Prime Minister, who is going through his worst popularity ratings while awaiting the publication of the investigation by official Sue Gray, announced the increase in rates starting in April despite the fact that the conservative sphere tried to postpone it. He notified it through a report shared with the Minister of Economy, Rishi Sunak in the medium “The Sunday Times”.

This Sunday British citizens received the news of a tax increase from next April, confirmed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Economy Minister Rishi Sunak, in a joint article that was published by the English press.

The Government will increase by 1.25% the contributions to social security for companies, employees and self-employed workers, with which they aim to collect around 14 million euros annually.

With these new funds, the idea that spins in the heads of Johnson and Sunak is to recover a part of the investment made during the pandemic, which served to support families and businesses, a disbursement of 480 million euros.

The minister affirmed that the collection of this controversial tax will be used to increase the potential of the health system, aiming at reducing the waiting lists, which in total include six million patients. In addition, they will improve the integration of medical services and social assistance.

In an article for The Sunday Times, the prime minister and chancellor insist they are both “tax-cutting Conservatives” but said: “We must go ahead with the health and social care levy. It is the right plan.”https://t.co/c2aH4IE1oU — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) January 29, 2022



This fee will be paid for the first time in April because it is the first month of the fiscal year in British territory. As of 2023, it will appear on receipts as a separate concept called “health and social assistance rate”.

A controversial rise for Conservatives

Although the will of the Prime Minister prevailed, the decision to impose a new tax was not an accepted measure within the ranks of the British Conservative Party, who tried to annul this resolution or, at least, postpone it.

The article signed jointly between Johnson and Sunak reads as a message of unity between the ‘Premier’ and the minister, who is one of those targeted to replace him in the event that the wave of scandals against him leads Johnson to resign.

In the lines published this Sunday, both claim to continue to be “conservatives in favor of cutting taxes” and from the side of Margaret Thatcher, advocate of reduced taxation. “We want to go through this phase and move forward with our agenda,” they agreed in the article.

Johnson’s popularity in the streets and his authority before his own deputies has declined substantially after the party scandals during the period of confinement, where he would have broken laws established under his own mandate and committed acts of irresponsibility.

While dodging criticism and constant calls for resignation, the British political sphere awaits official Sue Gray’s investigation into these events that occurred in the pandemic.

The report, which is nearing completion and will be released for general access, could be a devastating setback for Johnson. In parallel, Scotland Yard also makes inquiries about it as announced this week.

WITH EFE