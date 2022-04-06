Johnson said he felt it was a matter of common sense that biologically male people shouldn’t compete in women’s sports. A case in cycling had sparked a debate in Great Britain.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke out against equal treatment for trans women and women, for example in sports. Image: dpa

Dhe British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken out against equal treatment for trans women and women in public life. “I don’t think biologically male people should compete in women’s sports tournaments,” Johnson said Wednesday while visiting a hospital in a small town north of London. He added, “Maybe that’s a controversial thing, but to me it just seems reasonable.”

He also believes women should have spaces to themselves, Johnson continued. He cited hospitals, prisons and changing rooms as examples. He stressed that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have immense sympathy for people who want to change their gender. “It is vital that we give people the maximum love and support to make these decisions,” the Premier said. However, these are complex problems that cannot be easily solved.

The statement comes days after a transgender British track cyclist was banned from competing in the UK by her sport’s international governing body. Emily Bridges, 21, had started hormone therapy last year and was given the go-ahead by her British FA to take part. The case sparked debate in the UK.