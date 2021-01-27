British police said Wednesday (January 27th) to manage a “incident” at an industrial site in North Wales, where an AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine packaging plant faces a bomb threat. “We are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at the Wrexham industrial estate”local police said in a statement. “The roads are currently closed and we ask the public to avoid the area until further notice”.

The Wockhardt pharmaceutical group clarified on Twitter (link in English) that his factory had been “partially evacuated pending further investigation”, following the reception on Wednesday morning of a “suspicious package”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government has launched a mass vaccination program to counter the new coronavirus, visited the site last November.