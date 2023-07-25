The United Kingdom assured on Tuesday that it had information that the Russian Army could start attacking civilian ships in the Black Sea, thus expanding its recent bombing campaign against Ukrainian ports and grain warehouses.

British Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward told reporters that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak He conveyed that information to the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, during the telephone conversation they had today.

“Our information also indicates that Russia has placed more sea mines at Ukrainian port entrances and we agree with the US analysis that this is a coordinated effort to justify and try to blame Ukraine for any attacks on civilian ships in the Black Sea.Woodward said.

The diplomat also announced that the UN Security Council will meet this Wednesday at the request of Ukraine to discuss the Russian attacks against Odessa. and other port cities and his breaking of the so-called Black Sea initiative, which facilitated the export of Ukrainian grain.

“Once again we call on Russia to stop holding the global food supply hostage and return to the Black Sea deal,” Woodward said, repeating a call made yesterday by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

Moscow, however, responded today by assuring that at this time it is “impossible” to resume the grain agreement because the commitments with the Russian side are not fulfilled.

“Unfortunately, at the moment it is impossible to resume that agreement, because it is not fulfilled,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said in his daily telephone press conference.

He added that, indeed, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, once again presented Russian President Vladimir Putin with “a kind of action plan and the promise that the Russian part” of the agreement will one day be fulfilled.

“President Putin has clearly said that Russia is ready to immediately resume the agreement as soon as (the Russian side) is fulfilled,” Peskov stressed.

Moscow calls for the reconnection of the Russian agricultural bank Rosseljozbank to SWIFT, the lifting of sanctions on spare parts for agricultural machinery, the unblocking of logistics and transport insurance, the unfreezing of assets and the resumption of operation of the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline, which exploded on June 5.

