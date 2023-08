How did you feel about the content of this article?

The leader of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, still considered a fugitive, was recently seen at the summit held between Russia and African countries in Moscow | Photo: Reproduction/Telegram/Yevgeny Prigozhin

The UK Ministry of Defense issued a statement this Sunday (13), through social networks, in which it suggests a change in the funding of the Wagner Group, which would now be under the “responsibility” of Belarus.

The folder stated that there is “a realistic possibility” of this exchange with Russia, until then considered the main sponsor of the mercenary group’s activities.

It believes the measure was taken after the paramilitary leader’s failed mutiny. Yevgeny Prigozhin against Putin’s government, which led several members of Wagner to exile in Belarus. Dictator Alexander Lukashenko was responsible for mediating a deal between Russia and the group.

Also in the communiqué, the ministry highlighted that the change in funding will possibly lead the paramilitary junta to a restructuring that involves reducing personnel, as a way to save on expenses with members and equipment.

The arrival of mercenaries in Belarus has raised an alarm for Poland, which recently sent more than 2,000 troops to the border after accusing the neighboring country of invading its airspace.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that “with the help of the Russians, Belarus is testing the reaction capacity of Poland and its allies” of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

https://www.gazetadopovo.com.br/mundo/prigozhin-diz-que-eua-podem-reconhecer-golpe-no-niger-para-evitar-entrada-do-grupo-wagner-no-pais/?ref =search