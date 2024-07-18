ANDThe United Kingdom became the first European country to market lab-grown meat, after regulators approved chicken grown from animal cells for use use in pet food.

According to British media, the Animal and Plant Health Agency and the Department of the Environment of the United Kingdom have approved the pet food of the brand ‘Meatly’, which announced that its product will soon reach supermarkets.

The company’s CEO, Owen Ensor, commented on his LinkedIn profile that the regulator’s decision “is momentous” for both his company and the European cultured meat industries, highlighting that regulatory approval has been achieved in less than two years of operation.

“This makes us the first company in Europe authorized to sell cultured meat, and the first in the world to obtain authorization to sell cultivated food for pets“, said the co-founder of this British start-up.

David Wainwright, commercial director of Pets at Home, which will be the first retailer to sell Meatly’s food, told The Times: “We are committed to helping drive change in the industry and finding sustainable alternatives to replace some of the protein used globally in pet food would be a great step forward.”

According to Meatly on its corporate website, The nutrients used to culture the cells are safe and the final chicken product is nutritious and free of bacteria and viruses.

Unlike plant-based meat products made from soy, peas or legumes, cultured meat is obtained by taking cells from an animal – in this case, extracted from a chicken egg – and growing them in a laboratory with nutrients.

Owen Ensor, 35, a vegan, told The Times that he has tried his company’s product. “It tastes like chicken,” he said. And, he said, his rescue cats, Lamu and Zanzi, have also eaten it and enjoyed it.

Singapore was the first country to approve the sale of cultured meat in 2020, while the United States authorized the sale of cultured chicken meat in 2023. The United Kingdom joins the list and becomes the first European country to allow the consumption of meat grown in laboratories.