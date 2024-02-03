The UK has said it supports the US right to retaliate after strikes in Syria and Iraq. A representative of the kingdom's government announced this on February 3.

“The United Kingdom and the United States are staunch allies. We will not comment on the operation they carried out, but we support their right to respond to attacks,” he told the TV channel Sky News.

The government noted that it has long been discussing political, financial and military support from Iran for a number of militant groups throughout the Middle East.

Earlier, on February 2, it was reported that unknown aircraft attacked several targets in the province of Deir ez-Zor in Syria. As a result of the attacks, according to Al Hadath TV channel, at least 18 people were killed. It was noted that combat aircraft carried out three waves of attacks on the positions of pro-Iranian formations. It also became known that at least 11 targets of pro-Iranian formations were bombed.

Later, the US Central Command confirmed the attacks on targets in Iraq and Syria. It was clarified that the US Armed Forces hit more than 85 targets using a large number of aircraft, including the use of long-range bombers, which were sent from the United States.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized US strikes on targets in Iraq and Syria, saying that they are taking place while ignoring the internal problems and threats of the American state. According to Green, instead of striking the countries of the Middle East, it would be much more expedient to deploy the US military, for example, along the American borders, in order to solve the problem of illegal migrants that has long worried the American public.

However, US President Joe Biden said that Washington's response to the attack on its military base in Jordan will continue. He stressed that the United States is not looking for a direct armed conflict in the Middle East region, but it will not leave attacks against its forces without a reaction.

The attack on a US base in northern Jordan became known on January 28. Three American service members were killed and 25 others were injured as a result of the drone strike. CNN noted that this is the first time since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict that American troops have died from “enemy fire.”

Biden in his statement he named the culprits attacks on Iran-backed groups operating in Iraq and Syria. He indicated that they would be held accountable for the attack.

Attacks on American bases in the Middle East have become more frequent amid the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, in which the United States supported Israel.