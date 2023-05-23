International students in the UK will not be allowed to bring family members with them. This was announced on May 23 by the Minister of the Interior of the Kingdom, Suella Braverman.

Her department, together with the Ministry of Education and the Treasury, has prepared a number of measures to limit migration to the UK.

“This package includes removing the right of foreign students to bring dependents, unless they are taking postgraduate courses, which are currently defined as research programs, as well as preventing foreigners from obtaining work visas instead of student visas until they complete their studies,” quotes the words Braverman website British Parliament.

It is planned that the new measures will come into force from January 2024. Braverman noted that since 2019, the number of visas issued to family members of students has increased eightfold to 136,000 in 2022.

Earlier in December 2022, Braverman developed a plan to reduce immigration rates. It provides for an increase in income thresholds for people who are trying to bring relatives without British citizenship into the country.

On December 14, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed to reduce overall immigration for the next election, but insisted his priority was tackling the small boat crisis that saw 45,000 migrants illegally enter the UK in 2022. The British Prime Minister also made it clear that he intends to reduce the number of foreign students in the country.

In October, Braverman also announced her intention to reduce the overall migration rate to tens of thousands. According to her, one of the measures to reduce the number of migrants could be to reduce the number of visiting students and people who use work visas.