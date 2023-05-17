The soap opera of the year still has a lot of fabric to cut from. And it is that after the blockade of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoftthe CMAmarket regulatory body in Kingdom United I didn’t expect the Union European approve the transaction. This approval made the government of Kingdom United wondering, what the hell is going on here?

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has defended its decision to block the takeover of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, valued at $68.7 billion, during a parliamentary hearing today. The directors of the CMAMarcus Bokkerink and Sarah Cardell, faced repeated questions from the government’s Business and Commerce Committee. United Kingdom this morning in connection with the decision, just one day after the European Comission voted in favor of approving the agreement at the European Union.

The deputies asked the CMA to explain why he had reached a different decision on the deal compared to his European counterpart, and repeatedly questioned whether the CMA had considered the effects of blocking such an agreement on the international reputation of the United Kingdom.

“I get the insinuation: when a decision is made that blocks a deal, questions arise as to whether the Kingdom United is open for business,” responded Marcus Bokkerink, president of the CMA. “All companies know that there is a big difference between building a business, investing in a new business, investing in a startup and creating a new business; there’s a big difference between that and buying an established, well-established company with established positions.

The two are different. “He Kingdom United has always encouraged, and it is the duty of the CMA encourage open, competitive markets. We are attentive, as is our duty, to investments that consolidate an already entrenched market power. “I would question the premise that there is an impact on international confidence to do business in the Kingdom United“, continued Bokkerink, suggesting that, on the contrary, it would not inspire confidence if it were perceived that the Kingdom United is “turning a blind eye to anti-competitive mergers”.

The decision of the CMA to block the agreement has had repercussions in the political sphere, since both the directors of Microsoft Like the ones of Activision Blizzard have criticized the position of Kingdom United in the agreement, considering it detrimental to business and a sign that the Kingdom United it is less welcoming to business after Brexit compared to mainland Europe.

