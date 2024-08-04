Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/08/2024 – 8:08

The remains of a World War II bomber have been found by archaeologists in Suffolk, UK, ahead of the 80th anniversary of its crash. In addition to the aircraft’s fuselage, the team found bullet casings and other items, according to the British newspaper The Telegraph.

A team of 40 professionals, including former British and active US military personnel, spent several months excavating the site. British archaeology organisation Cotswold Archaeology led the volunteer team to recover the items found.

The B-17 bomber nicknamed “Little Blue Boy” was torn in half in a collision on July 19, 1944, while attempting to return to an air formation. Eight of the ten American crew members were killed.

The bodies of pilot Walter Malaniak, 26, of Pennsylvania, co-pilot Aaron Brinkoeter, 24, of Texas, and radio operator Ronald Grey, 27, of New York, could not be recovered at the time.

Now, the team has discovered important items from the crash, including an identification tag belonging to Brinkoeter.

“This project has been a deeply moving experience for everyone involved,” said Cotswold Archaeology’s team leader and engagement manager, Rosanna Price. “As archaeologists, we rarely recover objects from individuals with known identities, names and living relatives,” she said.