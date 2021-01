Konstantin Komarda, head of the department for investigation of cybercrimes and crimes in the field of high technologies of the IC of Russia, assessed the growth of cybercrime in the country during an interview TASS…

According to Komarda, since 2013 the level of cybercrime in Russia has increased more than 20 times and continues to increase at the moment. “Today, every seventh crime in Russia is committed using information technology or in cyberspace,” he said.