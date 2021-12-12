UK anticipates third dose of Covid vaccine

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.| Photo: Neil Hall/EFE

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, announced this Sunday (12) that the government will anticipate the application of booster doses of vaccine against Covid-19 for the entire population over 18 years of age. The announcement comes hours after the Covid alert level had risen to four – which indicates high or rising transmission.

The application of booster doses was initially scheduled for the end of January 2022, but due to concerns about the omicron variant, this deadline was brought forward by one month. “We have no doubt there is a new wave of the omicron variant on the way,” Johnson said, adding that the country is experiencing a new “emergency.”

“It is clear that two doses of the vaccine are not enough to guarantee the level of protection we all need. But the good news is that scientists are confident that with a third dose, the booster dose, we will raise our level of protection,” declared the prime minister.