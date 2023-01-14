The United Kingdom will supply to Ukraine tanks challenger 2 and will be the first country to send heavy tanks of western manufacturing to help the country against the Russian invasion, the government said in a statement on Saturday.

(Read here: Moscow claims the seizure of the Ukrainian bastion of Soledar)

During a telephone conversation with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, the British prime minister, Rishi Sunakunderlined “the UK’s commitment to step up its support for Ukraine, including the supply of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems,” according to Downing Street.

(See also: Russia replaces the head of the military forces fighting in Ukraine)

The government did not say how many tanks it will send, when, or how it will provide training in the use and maintenance of the tanks. Challenger 2.

But the British and Ukrainian leaders agreed on the “need to take advantage” of recent Ukrainian victories that have “pushed back Russian troops.”

Zelensky thanked the United Kingdom on Twitter decisions that “will not only strengthen us on the battlefield, but also send the right signal to other partners.”

Since the start of the Russian invasion nearly a year ago, kyiv’s European allies have already delivered nearly 300 modernized Soviet tanks, but never Western-made heavy tanks, despite repeated requests for

Ukraine.

The UK announcement comes three days after Poland said it was ready to deliver 14 Leopard 2 heavy tanks, a German tank model considered one of the most effective in the world.

Last week, France, Germany and the United States they promised armored vehicles to transport infantry and reconnaissance tanks, among others

Uranian forces launched multiple missiles into region near Bakhmut on January 4 Photo: EFE/EPA/GEORGE IVANCHENKO

Background and challenges

The arrival of new weapons promised by the Westerners to Ukraine places kyiv faced with the challenge of training their troops to use and maintain this diverse equipment, sometimes very complex.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the European allies of kyiv they have delivered to the country about 300 modernized Soviet tanks. But despite repeated requests from kyiv, they have yet to deliver heavy tanks of western clothing.

The taboo seems about to be broken, however, after Poland announced on Wednesday that it was willing to send 14 Leopard 2s to Ukraine.

France, Germany and the United States they led the way last week by promising to send armored vehicles to Ukraine, namely 40 German Marders, 50 American Bradleys and an as yet unknown number of French AMX-10s.

Germany and the United States also pledged to deliver a Patriot air defense battery to kyiv so that it can defend against Russian bombing of energy infrastructure.

A US military source comments, however, that “handing over all that equipment is one thing, but using it is another.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

*AFP and Efe