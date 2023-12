An Israeli helicopter and a fighter jet fly over the Gaza Strip | Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The British Ministry of Defense announced this Monday (4) that it will carry out surveillance flights in Gaza, in an attempt to locate hostages kidnapped by Hamas.

According to a government statement, the aircraft will be unarmed and “exclusively tasked with locating hostages” who remain under the control of the Palestinian militia, after the surprise attack on October 7th. The United Kingdom has not yet detailed when the operation will begin.

“In support of ongoing hostage rescue activity, the UK Ministry of Defense will conduct surveillance flights over the Eastern Mediterranean, including operations in the airspace over Israel and Gaza. The surveillance aircraft will be unarmed, with no combat role, and will have the exclusive task of locating hostages”, says the statement.

The United Kingdom also highlighted that “only information relating to the rescue of hostages will be passed on to the competent authorities responsible for rescuing hostages”.

According to British Minister Victoria Atkins, the aircraft that will be used are “unarmed and unmanned drones”, she told BBC broadcaster this Sunday (3).

Data released by the United Kingdom indicates that at least 12 British citizens were killed in the October 7 attacks and that another five are still missing. It is believed that around 130 people are still being held hostage in Gaza, more than 100 of them Israeli men, civilians and military personnel.

In response to the British government’s announcement, Hamas appealed this Sunday (3) for the United Kingdom to “reconsider” the decision to send the drones.