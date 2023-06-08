AFPi

AFP

06/07/2023 – 20:55

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced this Wednesday, on a visit to the United States, that his country will host the first world summit on artificial intelligence (AI), with the aim of reducing the chances that the put humanity at risk.

The conservative leader, 43, who is trying to bolster his country’s position on the world stage after Brexit, will meet tomorrow with US President Joe Biden at the White House, where he will reiterate his unconditional support for Ukraine.

Sunak announced that the UK will hold the first world summit on AI in the second half of the year. “AI has incredible potential to change our lives for the better. But we have to ensure that it is developed and used in a safe way”, stressed the conservative prime minister.

“Time and time again throughout history, we’ve created paradigm-shifting technologies and harnessed them for the good of humanity. It’s what we have to do again,” added Sunak in Washington.

At a summit last month, the G7 (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States) called for action. The United States has already talked to the European Union about a code of conduct, but Sunak is promoting a London-based global regulator.

“The UK is well positioned to play a leadership role. Outside of the United States, we are probably the leading nation in artificial intelligence among democratic countries. We have the ability to achieve adequate regulation to protect our citizens,” Sunak told British channel TalkTV.

The succession of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, whose mandate ends in October, will be another topic on the table at tomorrow’s meeting. Sunak promotes British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace as a candidate for the post ahead of the organization’s next summit, scheduled for next month.

Before this Thursday’s meeting with Biden, Sunak met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthy, who praised the alliance between the two countries: “When our bond is stronger, the world is safer and democracy increases”.























