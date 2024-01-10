The British and American armies repelled in the Red Sea “the largest attack” to date carried out by Yemen's Houthi rebels, British Defense Minister Grant Shapps announced this Wednesday.

The US army had announced hours before that 18 drones and three missiles launched by the Houthis had been shot down, as part of a “complex” attack.

“Overnight”, The British ship HMS Diamond, along with American warships, “successfully repelled the largest attack ever made.” to date in the Red Sea by the Houthis, supported by Iran,” the minister wrote on the social network

“The Diamond thwarted several drone attacks that were going in their direction and in that of other merchant ships in the area“added the minister, specifying that there had been no injuries among the crew or damage caused to the British ship.

Previously, the US military's Middle East Command (Centcom) He said the Houthis had “launched a complex Iranian-engineered attack in the southern Red Sea.”using drones, anti-ship cruise missiles and an anti-ship ballistic missile.”

Drones and missiles were shot down by fighter jets deployed from the US aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower, three US destroyers and a British warship, the HMS Diamond, Centcom said in a statement.

International forces deployed in the Red Sea responded to a new incident off the coast of northern Yemen, a region controlled by Houthi rebels, British maritime security agency UKMTO previously said.

The attack came a week after 12 countries, led by the United States, to warn the Houthis of the consequences of their attacks if they did not stop immediately to shoot at commercial ships.

The United States created a multinational naval force last month to protect shipping in the Red Sea of the Houthi attacks, which endanger a maritime route through which up to 12% of world trade transits.

The Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran, Israel's regional arch-enemy, They launched their attacks in the Red Sea after the start of the war on October 7 between the Palestinian Hamas movement and Israeli forces.

