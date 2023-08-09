Countries say they will “intensify coordinated actions aimed at dismantling criminal networks that organize illegal travel”

the government of UK announced on Tuesday (8.Aug.2023) that it had reached an agreement with Turkey to increase coordinated actions “aimed at dismantling criminal networks that organize illegal trips”. The announcement comes as the Labor Party, in opposition to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, speaks of “disastrous failure” at immigration policy british.

“Turkey and the UK will also pursue common goals at the international and multilateral level to prevent irregular migratory movements and combat migrant smuggling and human trafficking.”, declared the governments of the 2 countries in joint communiqué.

The UK’s immigration policy has been the subject of controversy in the country. the british newspaper The Guardian revealed in June that the Home Office provided more than £3m in funding to Turkish border forces last year to stop migrants reaching the country.

On Tuesday (8.Aug), the British government said it would send officers to Turkey to work on joint operations. According to the United Kingdom, a “centre of excellence” will be created by the Turkish national police, which “will enrich the existing experience in both countries with regard to activities aimed at dismantling criminal networks that organize illegal travel”.

In mid-July, the British Parliament approved the law on immigration that intends to prevent immigrants from illegally entering the United Kingdom through the English Channel and asking for asylum on British soil. The legislation was introduced by Sunak in March.

The bill imposes a legal obligation on the government to detain and remove anyone who arrives in the UK illegally. According to the text of the document, the purpose of the Illegal Migration Law is to “prevent and deter illegal migration and, in particular, migration along unsafe and illegal routes”. read the full (344 KB, in English).