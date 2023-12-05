London and Kigali signed this Tuesday, December 5, a new agreement aimed at deporting to Rwanda immigrants who arrive illegally on British territory, regardless of their origin. The controversial text must still be ratified by the Parliaments of both countries.

Agreement closed. Three weeks after the rejection of a previous project, London and Kigali signed a new document, aimed at resurrecting a controversial agreement to expel migrants who arrive illegally in the United Kingdom to Rwanda.

The British Government is trying to save this measure, emblematic of its policy against illegal immigration, after the rebuff it suffered in mid-November by the British Supreme Court, which confirmed that the project was illegal as it was drafted.

The new agreement was signed in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, by the British Home Secretary, James Cleverly, and the Rwandan Foreign Minister, Vincent Biruta.

“We have continued this partnership with the United Kingdom because we believe we have a role to play in this illegal immigration crisis,” said Vincent Biruta during a press conference, while James Cleverly declared that he has “immense admiration for the Rwandan government, which has received a lot of criticism.”

This new treaty “will respond to the concerns of the Supreme Court by guaranteeing, in particular, that Rwanda will not expel to another country people transferred within the framework of the association,” said a statement previously published by the Ministry of the Interior, in response to a of the main concerns of the magistrates.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, James Cleverly assured that a “legally binding treaty” would be signed with Kigali to offer guarantees on the future of immigrants expelled from the United Kingdom.

The document, which must be ratified by the British and Rwandan Parliaments, includes in particular the creation of “a joint court with Rwandan and British judges in Kigali to guarantee the safety of migrants and that none of the migrants sent to Rwanda are deported to their country of origin,” said Rwandan government deputy spokesperson Alain Mukuralinda during a press conference. “And he will also make sure to listen to all the migrants’ complaints,” he concluded.

Before signing the agreement, the new head of the Ministry of Interior visited the site of the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

“It is clear that Rwanda is a safe country and we are working at a sustained pace to advance this partnership to stop ships (crossing the English Channel, editor’s note) and save lives,” said James Cleverly, cited in the statement.

London must “open its eyes to Rwanda’s past in terms of human rights violations.”

On November 15, senior British judges rejected Rishi Sunak’s government’s appeal and ruled that the Court of Appeal was right to conclude that Rwanda could not be considered a safe third country.

Immediately after the British Supreme Court’s decision, Kigali declared “challenging the decision that Rwanda is not a safe third country for asylum seekers and refugees.”

Rwanda has been ruled de facto with an iron fist since 1994 by Paul Kagame.

London must “open its eyes to Rwanda’s record of human rights violations, particularly against refugees and asylum seekers (…) and abandon once and for all its plans to expel asylum seekers to Rwanda,” he urged. Yasmine Ahmed, British director of Foreign Affairs for the NGO Human Rights Watch.

Since the beginning of the year, 29,705 people have crossed the English Channel aboard small boats, according to a count by the AFP news agency.

“I’ve had enough of our policy with Rwanda being blocked,” said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in an interview this Monday afternoon, December 4, with The Sun. In addition to the treaty, the British Government will introduce “emergency legislation” in Parliament to designate Rwanda as a safe country and thus “put an end to this situation,” he added.

After the setback by the British magistrates, the Minister of the Interior defended the “miraculous transformation” of Rwanda and said he had perceived in some of the critics “vague attitudes because it is an African country.”

Rwanda: the challenges of hosting migrants in a region in conflict





17:04 Reporters © France 24

Vastly outnumbered in the polls by the Labor opposition heading into next year’s general election, the Conservative Government has struggled to take a firm line on reducing immigration, both legal and illegal.

Just this Monday, the Government announced new measures against legal immigration, the increase in the minimum wage required to work in the United Kingdom and the end of family reunification for carers.

Article adapted from its original in French