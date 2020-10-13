. The second wave of the coronavirus continues to show its worst face in Europe. The worsening situation in the United Kingdom yesterday led Boris Johnson to announce tough restrictions in Liverpool, the new British ‘ground zero’, in a day in which France, with almost 100 deaths, doubled its death toll in 24 hours. The rebound is also increasingly alarming in Italy, which has already redoubled its testing capacity and is preparing new measures to tackle the crisis.

Goodbye to the pints in the traditional pubs of Liverpool. Meetings with neighbors or relatives from different homes are over. The Beatles ‘Come together’ will stop ringing in the city at the ringing of the chimes tomorrow. At that time, the city and its periphery will enter the maximum level of the new coronavirus alert status table, which will lead to the temporary closure of bars that do not serve food, gyms, recreational centers, bookmakers and casinos, among others. local.

The restrictive initiative was announced yesterday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a parliamentary speech in which he outlined his new regional classification system against covid-19. The code has three scales – medium, high and very high – that the Government will award based on the incidence of positive cases and the vacant beds in the ICUs of the hospitals in the area, among other scales.

However, the opacity in the evaluation of the situation and the awarding of the same classification to regions with distant rates of infected provoked criticism even from conservative mayors. Among them, Andy Street, elected representative of the West Midlands, area around Birmingham, Coventry and Wolverhampton. Liverpool is the only authority that has come to terms with Johnson in the fight against the second wave.

The plan will be put to a vote today in the Commons and the social and commercial restrictions at the three alarm levels will take effect tomorrow. The leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer, declared himself “deeply skeptical” that Johnson “has a plan capable of controlling the virus, protecting jobs and regaining confidence.” The Labor leader accused the ‘premier’ of moving “several steps behind the curve, running to catch up with the virus.”

The latest data show 13,972 positives and 50 deaths, raising the official mortality rate to 42,875 in the United Kingdom. The contagion curve has quadrupled in England in the last three weeks and the number of hospitalized in the country – 3,873, as of October 8 – is higher than that recorded when Johnson imposed national confinement, on March 23.

Long queues for PCR



“I know there are three hours until closing, but we have run out of tests and we cannot attend you until tomorrow. We open at 9, although if you can come around 7 because there are tremendous queues ”. The guard who controls the entrances to the pavilion where the PCRs are carried out in the San Giovanni hospital in Rome repeats the same song to the citizens who, prescription in hand, try to get the test done. The situation is similar in other Italian centers, with waits of up to eight hours, according to local media.

Although Italy continues to register a cumulative incidence of cases much lower than most European countries, the situation has worsened and the Government is preparing to take new measures to try to stop the effects of the second wave. In addition to allowing private centers to carry out tests at a maximum price of 22 euros, which should reduce waiting times in hospitals, Giuseppe Conte’s Executive will approve a decree with more restrictions in the next few hours.

According to the leaks published, private parties, congresses and contact sports at a non-professional level will be prohibited, while bars and restaurants will have to close at 23 hours maximum. Entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry, one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic, have already raised a cry because, they say, 77% of cases occur in the domestic sphere.

Conte, for the moment, rules out a new confinement at the national level or in large areas and only contemplates locks “circumscribed if the curve continues to rise,” as he commented yesterday, when he also opened the door to reduce the quarantine period from 14 to 10 days. Last week the Government already approved the mandatory use of the mask throughout the territory. In recent days, 5,000 cases have been exceeded a day, which has not happened since spring. This figure is also ten times what was registered in mid-August. Fortunately, the health system does not seem to be in danger of collapsing, as happened between March and April, since only 7% of the positions in the ICU are currently occupied by Covid-19 patients.