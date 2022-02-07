The United Kingdom and Ireland ruled out presenting their candidacy to organize the 2030 World Cup and will focus on a joint campaign to house the Euro 2028their respective football federations announced on Monday.

The federations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Ireland concluded that the European Championship would represent a better option than the World Cup after a viability study funded by the UK government.

“The five federations have decided to focus solely on an official bid to host Euro 2028 and have determined not to submit a bid for the 2030 World Cup,” they said in a statement.

“Organizing a European Championship offers a similar return on investment, since the European tournament has a much lower cost of organization and the benefits can be obtained earlier,” the note continued.

The 2030 World Cup bid drew criticism in the UK, following the failure of England’s solo attempts to host the 2006 and 2018 editions.

England hosted the Euro 1996, while the cities of Glasgow, London and Dublin hosted matches of the 2020 continental tournament, which was organized jointly with other European venues and was postponed to the summer of 2021 due to the pandemic. In addition, the semi-finals and final were played at Wembley Stadium.

The problems generated by the crowd of fans who attended the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on July 11 last year do not seem to have deterred Uefa from organizing major events at the London venue: the opening match of the “Finalissima” between the Italian European champions and the Argentine South American champions is scheduled for June.

The abandonment of the British candidacy leaves the way clear for the one formed by Spain and Portugal to try to organize the 2030 World Cup. Applicants interested in hosting the Eurocopa 2028 must confirm their interest before March 23 and the nominations will be announced on April 5.

The host country or countries of the tournament will be designated in September 2023 by Uefa. The process initiated by the European organization, contrary to the project of organizing the World Cup every two years, therefore does not take into account a possible revision of the international calendar from 2024 and assumes that the summer of 2028 will not be occupied by the World Cup.

