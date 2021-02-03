The host selection process for the 2027 and 2031 Rugby World Cups is already underway. World Rugby, the International Federation, on Monday opened the channels for the submission of candidatures and there could be a strong bet for the 2031 edition: the one that, according to The Guardian, weigh so-called Home Unions.

Those are the federations of England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland (which in rugby matters is unified). The English newspaper points out that the initial intention of the English RFU was to present itself alone, but the economic hardships caused by the pandemic have made them value an alliance with their neighbors.

The experiment of disseminating matches throughout the British Isles was already tried in 1991 and 1999 and the 2015 event was held entirely in England and Wales. This yielded profits of more than 200 million euros. And it is that organizing a Rugby World Cup is profitable compared to other events such as the Olympic Games, but it also requires financial muscle (France had to present a guarantee of 150 million euros backed by the country’s government to get the 2023 appointment), hence the intention to join forces and share the burden.

World Rugby, for its part, assures that “multinational candidatures are welcome”, although for now it is in a “dialogue phase”, exchanging positions with all interested parties before the applicants formally present all the documentation in January.. Starting in 2022, the proposals would be evaluated and in May of that year the winners would be decided in a vote. Tough rivals from the UK and Ireland could be the US, which is also going to bid strongly by 2031. Looking at 2027 Australia, which has not hosted the tournament since 2003, seems the best placed country.