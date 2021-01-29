C.hina has sharply criticized a UK immigration program that allows Hong Kong residents to stay permanently in the UK. “Britain is trying to turn large numbers of Hong Kong citizens into second-class British citizens,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman said in Beijing on Friday. In retaliation, he announced that China no longer recognizes the passports that London issues to so-called British overseas citizens (BNO) in Hong Kong as travel documents. Since most Hong Kong people travel with other documents, this is primarily a symbolic step. The spokesman said Beijing reserves the right to take further measures. He accused the UK government of “ignoring the fact that Hong Kong returned to China 24 years ago”.

The UK had announced the details of the immigration program shortly before. From Sunday onwards, Hong Kong residents can apply for a residence visa for up to five years. In London, it is expected that around 300,000 Hong Kong residents of the more than five million beneficiaries will take advantage of the offer.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday evening “immensely proud” that “we have opened this new way for BNO from Hong Kong to live, work and be at home in our country”. This takes into account “the deep ties of history and friendship with the people of Hong Kong”. “We stand for freedom and autonomy – values ​​that are upheld in both the UK and Hong Kong.” According to one estimate, the British economy could benefit from the influx of more than three billion euros over the next five years. London announced the immigration program in July after China restricted freedoms in Hong Kong with the “national security law”. The British government sees the law as a violation of the 1984 treaty that governed the return of the Crown Colony of Hong Kong to China. Beijing, on the other hand, regards the immigration program, which opens the way to British citizenship after six years, as a breach of contract.

London could join “Quad”

According to newspaper reports, the British government is also considering joining what is known as “Asian NATO”. The informal group, also known as the “Quad”, currently includes the United States, Australia, Japan and India. Your goal is to contain Chinese expansion. Johnson took a first step in this direction when he invited Australia and India together with South Korea as guests to the G-7 summit, which is to take place in Cornwall in June. Kurt Campbell, who coordinates Asian policy in the American government, recently welcomed the British initiative in an essay for “Foreign Affairs” and recommended that the G7 be permanently expanded to include a group of the ten most important democracies (“D10”).