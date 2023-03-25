The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly, and the Vice-President of the European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, signed this Friday (24) in London the Windsor Framework Agreement, which regulates the status of Northern Ireland after the Brexit.

The pact, sealed between the parties on February 27th, seeks to avoid the problems arising from the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union (EU) to avoid a physical border between the two Irelands.

After the signing, the British minister and the vice-president of the Commission highlighted in a joint communiqué the “excellent” bilateral cooperation in these negotiations.

According to that statement, the agreement protects the EU’s single market and the UK’s internal market, as well as the Good Friday Agreement (1998), which ended violence in Northern Ireland.

“The UK and the European Union also reaffirmed their intention to use all available mechanisms in the framework agreement [de Windsor]

to jointly address and resolve any relevant future issues that may arise,” the note added.

London and Brussels adopted this pact to replace the Northern Ireland Protocol, initially negotiated by former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2019.

The British government considers the framework agreement to be the best treaty for Northern Ireland as it preserves its relations with the UK and protects the Good Friday Agreement.

Northern Ireland remains part of the EU’s single market for goods in order to avoid a physical border on the island of Ireland, which would be in breach of the peace agreement, while remaining in the UK’s internal market.

This Friday’s signing was completed after the British Parliament approved on Wednesday by 515 votes in favor and 29 against the so-called “Stormont brake”, a clause in the text that gives the Northern Ireland Assembly the power to oppose future Community legislation which it considers to be contrary to its interests.

However, the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) voted against this mechanism, as did some Conservative MPs, including former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

The agreement also has the support of the 27 member countries of the European bloc.

The new Windsor Framework Agreement exempts British products destined for Northern Ireland from control, while maintaining them for those going to the Republic of Ireland, which remains in the single Community market.

With the previous Protocol for Northern Ireland, the controls of all products were carried out in the ports of the province, which created a border in the Irish Sea, which separates the island of Ireland from the island of Great Britain, something unacceptable for the DUP, which it feels has an impact on its relationship with the rest of the UK.