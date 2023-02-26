By William James

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is on the verge of striking a deal with the European Union to try to alleviate Brexit-caused trade and political woes in Northern Ireland, but it is unclear whether it will be enough to satisfy Eurosceptic critics.

It took more than a year of intermittent and sometimes rancorous negotiations between London and Brussels to revise one part of the 2020 EU exit deal, and now it looks like the process is coming to an end. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he is “doing everything” to complete the deal.

“We are almost there. We’ve made great progress, but we’re not done yet,” Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told the BBC.

The BBC later reported, citing undisclosed sources, that there could be a big announcement this Sunday with details to follow on Monday. Sunak’s office has not confirmed these rumours.

Sunak is trying to succeed in negotiations where his predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss failed, but that effort risks derailing his domestic priorities as he still tries to reverse a large deficit in opinion polls with an eye on the election. planned for next year.

Even if an agreement is reached with Brussels, the announcement of the agreement will probably be just the beginning.

