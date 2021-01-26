UOriginally, the British government wanted to present itself on Tuesday as a solidarity member of the Vaccination International and as a medical pioneer. At midnight, Downing Street released a press release that contained a generous offer: Great Britain wants to make its above-average capacities for the detection of virus variants (“sequencing”) available to other countries. But the initiative for a “New Variant Assessment Platform” was lost in anxious questions about the further supply of vaccines. The reason for this were statements from Brussels and Berlin, which were understood as a threat to limit deliveries of the Biontech Pfizer serum produced in Belgium to the Kingdom.

Nadhim Zahawi, who oversees the British vaccination campaign as state secretary, assured on Tuesday that the supplies were in place and that the government’s goals were not endangered. By mid-February, 15 million people belonging to the most important risk groups should be protected with a first dose. He took this confidence from discussions with the heads of Pfizer and Astra-Zeneca; Great Britain receives supplies from both companies.

“Childish” behavior of the EU?

Zahawi tried to downplay the conflict with the European Union. This is “our friend, ally and trading partner, whom we will always support”, he said, but then could not resist warning against “vaccination nationalism”. Health Minister Matt Hancock also spoke out against the EU: “Protectionism is not the right approach in the midst of a pandemic,” he said.

Many newspapers had previously reported that the EU Commission wanted to set up an “export transparency mechanism”. This should provide information on how much vaccine is delivered from EU countries to which other countries and at what point in time.

The further demand of the German Minister of Health Jens Spahn to control exports of corona vaccines to third countries in the future was often understood as a blunt warning to the British address, but also as a sign of European nervousness. The Tory MP David Jones attributed the European difficulties with the vaccine supply to the “cumbersome ordering process” of the EU. Now Brussels is reacting “childishly” and trying to “blackmail” Great Britain.

Cheaper than Pfizer’s vaccine

Former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, a more level-headed and EU-friendly conservative, even warned of long-term consequences: “Should the EU take unilateral action to reduce the supply of vaccines that Britain has legally and fairly acquired, this would damage economic relations poison for a very long time. ”From a British point of view, the EU wants to punish the British for the fact that the Cambridge-based company Astra-Zeneca has announced that it will only deliver around 30 million cans to the EU this year instead of the agreed 80 million cans .