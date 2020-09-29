President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko was included in the sanctions lists of Britain and Canada – this is due to violations of human rights in the country.

As reported Air forceThe British list includes eight people, and the Canadian – 11. They include Alexander Lukashenko and his eldest son Viktor, who holds the post of National Security Assistant.

There are eight people on the British sanctions list:

• Alexander Lukashenko;

• Viktor Lukashenko;

• Igor Sergeenko, head of the presidential administration;

• Yuri Karaev, Minister of Internal Affairs;

• Yuri Nazarenko, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs;

• Alexander Barsukov, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs;

• Khazalbek Atabekov, Deputy Commander of Internal Troops;

• Dmitry Balaba, commander of the Minsk OMON.

The Canadian list is wider – it has 11 people. At the same time, Igor Sergeenko is absent, but the chairman of the CEC Lidia Yermoshina, the secretary of the commission Elena Dmukhaylo, the deputy chairman of the CEC Vadim Ipatov, the head of the Municipal Department of Internal Affairs of the Minsk City Executive Committee Ivan Kubrakov.

Earlier it was reported that the Belarusian authorities are threatening to respond to the sanctions.

