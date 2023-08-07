Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Edward Andrew Beauchamp Hobart, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the country, affirmed his country’s support for the UAE during its hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) this year in Expo Dubai, pointing to the UK’s aspiration to A prominent and important participation in this global event, and the implementation of joint initiatives with the Emirates, especially since the Emirati investments in the renewable and clean energy sector in the United Kingdom extend for more than a decade.

He said: The UAE and the United Kingdom have solid historical relations, and the “Emirati-British Partnership for the Future”, which the two countries announced its establishment in 2021, has contributed to strengthening cooperation and partnership relations between the two countries.

He added, “The partnership for the future gave us more momentum in cooperation relations with the UAE in all fields, including economy and investment, and today we have a strong commercial relationship, which is the same in the fields of defense and security.”

Quantum leap

Regarding his vision of the importance of the UAE hosting COP28 and its role in bringing about a quantum leap in climate action at the global level, he said: “The United Kingdom chaired the COP26 Conference of the Parties two years ago, and the COP28 conference is receiving increasing attention. In light of the endeavor to address the climate emergency, we must focus To reduce emissions, mitigate the effects of climate change and help countries adapt, and especially to provide financing to do all of this, because it is an essential part of COP28.”

He added: «Climate change is a great challenge for the world, and the UAE will lead the response during COP28, and we look forward to doing everything we can to support it, and we need to increase renewable and clean energy, and our goal is to achieve a bold goal by tripling renewable energy sources by the year 2030, and we must reduce emissions, just as the UAE has committed to achieving net zero emissions, we need the commitment of the countries of the world, by following what is called Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to reduce these emissions.

He continued: «We must provide alternative sources of energy, and we must stand with countries affected by climate change by providing development aid, and all this requires a huge amount of financing, and financing is very profitable, and there is no reason why companies should not engage in private financing in order to achieve Profits and commercial rush for that, but we also need to provide the appropriate incentives for them ».

Renewable energy

Regarding cooperation between the two countries in the renewable energy sector, the ambassador said: “The UAE has invested in the United Kingdom for more than a decade in the field of renewable energy, in onshore and offshore wind farms, in the largest offshore wind power plants (London Array) and in wind farms in Scotland, as well as offshore The coasts of Scotland, the Emirates also invested in the battery storage sector in the United Kingdom, and both the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates invested in their countries hydrogen projects; So there is a lot of bilateral cooperation, and we also cooperate with third countries, where our companies and our governments work together to help other countries that seek their energy transition.”

He added, “The UAE is a great and developed country and will host COP28 efficiently. She is an expert in the field of energy and has a long history in renewable and clean energy, including nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. She is an example to follow, and we need more countries to join us, especially since the challenge is very great.

He added, “There will be a very important British participation in COP28. We have been strong contributors to all conferences of the parties, up to the conference we organized two years ago in Glasgow, so many of our leaders will attend, as well as British companies, investors, British scientists and experts who will contribute to COP28.” .

bilateral initiatives

On the Emirati-British bilateral initiatives during COP28, Edward Andrew Beauchamp-Hobart, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, said: “We are looking forward to a joint initiative with the UAE in several areas, including the environment. The effect of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere requires that we have a suitable vegetation cover for the Earth.”

He explained that mangroves are a very important project, and we are working on it in cooperation with Emirati organizations to develop and sustain forests around the world, and through it we support indigenous groups who know how to do this, in addition to helping small and developing countries whose very existence is at risk, or that are affected by change. Climate extremes like hurricanes in the Caribbean, so nature-based solutions and how do we protect those communities, those areas that have been directly affected by climate change, is a very important additional area for the UK that they’re working on with the UAE, and we’re also working on With the UAE in the field of food security.