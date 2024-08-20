The UK’s Royal College of Nursing has updated its guidance to allow medical professionals to refuse to treat patients who are perceived to be racist, in response to the violent riots that have taken place in the country over the past two weeks.

The unrest was fueled by a knife attack in late July that killed three girls at a party. The attacker was a teenager whose parents are Rwandan immigrants.

“These scenes across the country are nothing short of despicable racism – they have no place in our society,” said Royal College of Nursing general secretary and chief executive Nicola Ranger.in a press release. “As an anti-racist organization, [Royal College of Nursing] will take a leadership role in combating this hatred.”

The Royal College of Nursing is a professional body and trade union for medical staff aged over 500 thousand members – including nurses, midwives, assistants and students – in 12 countries and regions. The updated guidance recognizes “discriminatory behavior, including racism” as a situation that “may justify” the withdrawal of care or refusal to treat a patient.

An example of “discrimination” according to one website from the Royal College of Nursing, are “racist jokes”. Other instances where the Royal College of Nursing allows denial of care include lack of appropriate equipment or training.

“Migrant nursing staff are precious assets to our communities, embedded in the very DNA of our health and care services,” Ranger said in the press release. “Our international colleagues are welcome, valued and deserve our gratitude.”

The guidance was updated on a day when Health Secretary Wes Streeting condemned the “mindless thuggery of far-right agitators in our country” and suggested patients presenting “racist abuse” should be turned away.

“I will not tolerate, under any circumstances, the NHS [sigla para Serviço Nacional de Saúde] or social care staff in any health or care setting are subjected to racist intimidation, harassment or abuse”, said Streetingadding that “people who are abusing NHS staff can be rejected, and should be rejected, if this is how they are treating our staff.”

He made the comments after protesters threw rocks at two taxis, each carrying a Filipino nurse on their way to the emergency room at a protest site in Sunderland, according to the Nursing Times.

The new guidance on refusing care may contradict the Royal College of Nursing’s previously stated policies. The organisation acknowledges “Equality, Diversity and Inclusion” as a “nursing principle,” stating that staff “provide compassionate care recognizing each person’s diversity and cultural needs.”

The organization’s document titled “Human Rights and Nursing” states that “the first priority of nurses and their staff is the care of their patients.” The document also expresses that the organization “strongly supports the ideals and principles” of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which states in Article 25 that “Everyone has the right to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being of himself and of his family, including medical care and necessary social services and the right to security in the event of illness.”

Refusing to treat patients who display racist behaviour is not the first “anti-racist” policy the Royal College of Nursing has adopted. In April, the body held its first “anti-racism summit” which focused on “the plan to transform it into an anti-racist organization.”

In May, the Royal College of Nursing launched a “Group Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy” which committed to providing “mandatory learning and development” for accredited representatives to “enhance your knowledge and understanding of the DEI agenda more broadly, including intersectionality and anti-racism.”

The organization has the “Inclusion Café” [Café da Inclusão]a resource designed to “develop, source, and share tools and techniques that help support our own leadership and accountability [termo usado na administração para responsabilidade e prestação de contas] in creating inclusive work cultures”. In its guidelines on “Civility in the workplace”the Café states that “subtle forms” of “incivility” include “microaggressions such as ‘dismissive looks,’ being interrupted unnecessarily, not being listened to, or being treated with a patronizing or condescending tone.”

The Royal College of Nursing did not respond to a request for comment from National Review.

Violent riots have erupted in the UK after authorities said 17-year-old Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, who was born in the UK to Christian immigrants from Rwanda, committed a knife attack on July 29 at a Taylor Swift-themed party in Southport. The attacker killed three girls under the age of ten and injured two adults and eight other children.

Muganwa Rudakubana’s name was not released to the public because he was under 18, leading to speculation that he was a Muslim terrorist, sparking violent anti-immigration protests that resulted in damage to mosques, hotels housing asylum seekers and properties.

The counter-protests were equally violent and dangerous clashes between the two groups occurred. The BBC reported on August 4 that about 300 masked people arrived shouting “Allahu Akbar” [expressão em árabe que significa “Alá é Grande”] in response to a peaceful anti-immigration protest with English flags in Bolton. Although the two groups were separated by police, the protesters threw objects and launched fireworks at each other.

THE Telegraph informed that in Birmingham, a group of masked Muslims waving Palestinian flags attacked a pub with missiles and assaulted a man, leaving him with a punctured liver.

More than 900 people were arrested by the riots and more than 100 police officers were injured.

“Whatever the apparent motivation, this is not protest, this is pure violence and we will not tolerate attacks on mosques or our Muslim communities,” he said Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who also condemned the riots as “far-right banditry“.

In 2020, Starmer expressed support for Black Lives Matter and shared a photo of him taking a knee in Parliament with the caption “We kneel with all those who oppose anti-Black racism“.

