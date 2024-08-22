UK, after protests, government cracks down on irregular immigration: crackdown on traffickers and more expulsions
After the violent riots far-right protests in several cities across Britain, the Labour government has unveiled new crackdowns on illegal immigration that will crack down on traffickers and increase deportations. “We are taking strong and clear action to strengthen security at our borders and ensure the rules are respected and enforced,” said the Home Secretary Yvette CooperThe fight against immigration will certainly be a hot topic that will be debated in Parliament in September.
After 14 years of Conservative government, the Labour Prime Minister takes office Keir Starmer he abandoned his predecessors’ plan to deport immigrants who have arrived illegally in Rwanda. He has promised to manage immigration “humanely”, but to reduce the number of immigrants, both legal and illegal. To achieve this, Minister Cooper wants to tackle smugglers first. “Up to 100 new specialist intelligence and investigation officers will be deployed within the National Crime Agency (NCA)” to combat these ‘gangs’ and thus prevent dangerous boat crossings,” the government statement reads.
The Home Secretary also promises to increase deportations: “Staff will be redeployed to increase the number of deportations of failed asylum seekers, which has fallen by 40% since 2010.” Cooper wants to reach the same level of deportations as in 2018 over the next six months. According to the Home Office, around 300 officers have been “redeployed to deal with thousands of failed asylum seeker cases and returns, including forced and voluntary returns.” The Home Office also wants to crack down on employers who employ illegal immigrants. Following far-right riots in dozens of English cities in early August, immigration is set to dominate the return to Parliament in September. Rioters have attacked hotels where asylum seekers are staying while their applications are being processed, and immigrant-run businesses have also been targeted.
In better weather, migrants arrive on English shores almost daily after crossing the English Channel by dinghy. On Monday, more than 200 arrived, and last Saturday, nearly 500. On August 11, more than 700 arrived, a record since Labour came to power in early July.
