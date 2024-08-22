UK, after protests, government cracks down on irregular immigration: crackdown on traffickers and more expulsions

After the violent riots far-right protests in several cities across Britain, the Labour government has unveiled new crackdowns on illegal immigration that will crack down on traffickers and increase deportations. “We are taking strong and clear action to strengthen security at our borders and ensure the rules are respected and enforced,” said the Home Secretary Yvette CooperThe fight against immigration will certainly be a hot topic that will be debated in Parliament in September.