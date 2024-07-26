UK actors’ union Equity stands “in solidarity” with SAG-AFTRA following news of a strike, although won’t be authorizing a strike itself.

Yesterday, the US actors’ union announced a strike after failing to reach a deal with major video game companies over the use of AI following “more than a year and a half of negotiations.”

“Equity stands in total solidarity with SAG-AFTRA who have taken the brave decision to authorize a strike against US video games companies,” reads a Statement from Equity assistant general secretary John Barclay.

“Voice and performance capture artists are a vital part of this multibillion-dollar industry, bringing to life characters that make games successful. We stand shoulder to shoulder with SAG-AFTRA as partners in a global fight to secure fair pay and protect our members.” rights, which could not be more urgent as we move forward with artificial intelligence innovation.

“In light of the strike authorization, it is incumbent on the studios, producers and game developers that are operating in the UK to be transparent with performers and inform our members if they are commissioning work for a struck company. Excessive non-disclosure agreements should not be used to undermine the bargaining position of the creative workforce.”



Equity is “very concerned about the lack of safeguards to protect performers in the unregulated world of AI alongside our members’ health and safety, which is not always being taken seriously.”

Barclay then states the games industry benefits “hugely” from tax relief in the UK. “In 2022, nearly £200m was paid to games companies in tax relief, and a total of £830m has been paid out since 2014,” he says. “Despite this huge financial gain to games companies, pay has stagnated and does not reflect our members’ valuable contribution.

“Equity remains committed to constructive dialogue with voice studios, performance capture studios, publishers, developers and trade bodies and we urge the industry to work with the union so that we can resolve these ongoing issues.”

So why isn’t Equity also striking? In an FAQ following the statement, Equity explains that “industrial relations legislation in the United Kingdom is very restrictive” and the “employment status of Equity members makes it even more difficult to overcome those hurdles in this context.”

It continues: “Crucially, Equity does not have a collectively bargained agreement with the major UK video games vendors, which means we are not able to enter into a formal dispute like our sister union. The union has worked hard to try and establish collective agreements in the video games industry for many years, but we have faced ongoing resistance from the industry. The lack of collective agreements for video games stands in stark contrast to the UK film and TV industry, where collective bargaining is the norm.”

Instead, Equity is working on its own program to protect the rights of performers.

Last year, Equity released its “ground-breaking AI toolkit” and called for urgent government action against what it calls “performance cloning.”

Another wrinkle detailed in the FAQ is that SAG-AFTRA members contracted to work in the UK for a struck company are unable to go on strike due to UK law. “As the strike has been authorized under legislation in the United States but is not legal under United Kingdom legislation, you have no protection against being dismissed or sued for breach of contract by the producer or your engager if you take strike action or refuse to cross a picket,” it reads.

“SAG-AFTRA’s dispute is not legal under United Kingdom law. While we stand in solidarity, this is not an Equity dispute, and you are free to accept work.”

Actors have voiced their concerns about AI over the last couple of years. I spoke with Baldur’s Gate 3 actors at the BAFTA Gaming Awards who revealed the darker side of the game’s success fueled by AI voice cloning.