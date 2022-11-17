British edition readers Daily Mail criticized the statement of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that the incident in Poland allegedly happened because of Russian missiles. So they commented on an article dated November 16, which described the position of the Ukrainian leader, who is trying to blame Russia for the incident.

Commentators felt that the Ukrainian president was deliberately trying to draw the world into an armed conflict and start a nuclear war.

“He dropped his mask and showed his true face. The actor is too indignant. What happened, Zelensky? Has the flow of money ended? Terrible person,” wrote Theresa Green 21.

Other readers also agreed that Zelenskiy is seeking to stir up a war.

“Zelensky is a reckless warmonger who wants to drag the world into a nuclear apocalypse,” says Terminator65.

A user under the nickname DPWHants noted that Russia was not to blame for the incident, and Zelensky was eager for war.

“He is trying to directly involve NATO in this conflict. By the way, if Ukraine struck a blow at Poland, a NATO member, then the alliance should strike back at Kyiv, and not at Russia,” Wm.Cobbett commented on the article.

On November 16, Fox News host Candice Owens opined that Zelensky was a “dirty actor” who tried to unleash a third world war. According to Owens, the Ukrainian leader is trying to unleash a third world war, deliberately misleading the public. In addition, he robs the American people, she noted.

A day earlier, Polish media disseminated information about the hit of one or two missiles in a grain dryer located on the border with Ukraine. Two people died. Zelensky immediately blamed Russia for what happened and called on the West to take action against the Russian Federation.

Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergei Andreev was summoned to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with the incident, he was handed a note.

The Russian Defense Ministry called speculation about Russia’s likely attitude to the fall of missiles a provocation, pointing out that the country’s armed forces did not strike targets near the Polish-Ukrainian border. The agency also reported that photographs of rocket fragments found in Poland were identified as elements of the Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

Later, NATO countries admitted that the missile that killed two people was related to Ukrainian air defense. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, demanded an apology from Warsaw for the baseless accusations. However, Western countries said they still consider Moscow responsible for the incident. Zelensky himself refused to recognize the missile as Ukrainian at all.

Commenting on the incident, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov pointed to another explosion of “rabid Russophobic reaction”, which is not based on real data.