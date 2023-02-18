UK: 200,000 Russian casualties since war in Ukraine

Some 175,000 to 200,000 Russian soldiers and mercenaries have been killed, wounded, missing or captured since the start of the war in Ukraine. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense on Friday on Twitter. It is estimated that some 40,000 to 60,000 of these were killed. The number of Russian casualties has “significantly increased” since September 2022, when partial mobilization was introduced.

Of the Russian paramilitary Wagner group, the British Ministry of Defense estimates that about half of all mercenaries were injured in the war. On Friday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said some 30,000 Wagner group mercenaries had been killed since the start of the war in Ukraine. have fallen. The US estimates that 90 percent of mercenaries killed in Ukraine since December 2022 were former captives.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), many more Russian soldiers and mercenaries may have been killed. The independent Russian medium Meduza reports that of the Wagner group, more than 32,000 mercenaries are dead or missing. The high number of Russian casualties, in particular the skewed ratio of dead to wounded, continues to have damaging consequences for the Russian military. reported the ISW Saturday. The American think tank writes that Russia may step up its efforts under pressure from the high number of victims.