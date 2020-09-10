Highlights: Police reveals the murder of notorious criminal Rare Kashyap

Social media posts and his lifestyle going viral even after death

Rare’s gang members always wore tika, kajal and black scarves

Rare’s father posted on Facebook, advises youth to stay away from crime

Ujjain

The murder of the notorious crook Rare Kashyap has been revealed by the Ujjain police. The police have arrested 6 accused in the murder case of Rare Kashyap, a businessman of crime by spreading terror on Facebook. 4 accused are still absconding and a reward of 10 thousand rupees has been declared on the day.

Here, even after Rare’s death, there is a lot of discussion about his lifestyle and social media posts. A video posted by his father on Tuesday is also under discussion. In the post, the father shared the picture of the son and wrote that not even a friend of Rare came to lift his soil after death. He has also appealed to show this post to the children so that they can avoid going on the path of crime.

Significantly, Kashyap’s name was also discussed in the posts made to spread his fear in the city through social media. Rare always put round tika on his forehead, mascara in eyes and black scarf around his neck. His style was also very popular. Two years ago, he started spreading panic by putting a post on his Facebook wall. He had fixed the rate for this. In October 2018, the police arrested 23 gang members, all of whom were young. Some of them were also minors. A case was registered in connection with hooliganism, assault, scaring people.

Use of social media to spread panic

Rare Kashyapa wrote on Facebook that he is a notorious crook, murderer and criminal. If there is any dispute, whatever the dispute, contact him. Along with this, posts with weapons, bullying and spreading panic were also put on the profile of these people. There was also talk of having a team to handle Facebook ID. Those who used to post panic spreads. A photo of people in jail with this ID was also posted.

Gang members also dress code

The dress code of this gang, formed by young boys, was fixed. All the boys applied round vaccines on the forehead. Also, Kajal used to put black scarf (cloth) in the eyes. All of them also had big hair. Gang members also used all types of drugs. However, the rule of the gang was that the members did not take any kind of intoxication while committing the crime.