Uil, Bombardieri: “Precariat is defeated with the Madrid model”

The secretary from the Uil opens to the hypothesis of “Spanish model“to resolve the issue of precarious work in Italy. “I tell companies: we abolish there wild flexibilitywe keep fixed-term contracts – Pierpaolo Bombardieri explains to Repubblica – only for replacements ei production peaks. It suits everyone. The Spanish model can also work for us. The Orlando minister he wants to make us a proposal. Among us there are different sensitivities, but the platform union is unitary. And the theme of insecurity is in that platform of proposals. I for one, a couple of months ago, at the table wanted by the minister, I launched the Spanish idea. The problem is politics rather”.

“On the taxman – continues Bombardieri a Repubblica – went badly, despite the strike in December with the CGIL. We had asked, with the companies, to cut the tax wedge and you chose to act on the income tax. Maybe we were right, since the theme now comes back with inflation which erodes the purchasing power of workers and the reluctant businesses to raise wages. In the Madrid reform they make it more expensive the contracts to very short term, up to 30 days. And the role of causal is strengthened. In Italy, on the other hand, we have a lot of precarious contracts more convenient of those stable. We ask that costino from more“.

Read also:

Mediobanca on the eve of the quarterly report: Caltagirone’s plans. EXCLUSIVE

Caradonna (Milan Accountants): “Tax debt increases”

Russian gas, Scaroni: “Goodbye in three years, with Italian and renewable fields”

Melons President of the Republic. When and how, there is a plan. There he is

Camera, FdI presidentialism rejected. Compact center right

Prince Charles in Parliament for the Queen’s Speech, replaces Regina for the first time since ’63. VIDEO

Cybertech Europe 2022, Digital Platforms supports the initiative

Bayer: first quarter net profit + 57.5% sales + 14.3%

Intesa Sanpaolo, the Savings Museum celebrates its first 10 years of activity