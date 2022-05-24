The Uighurs asked the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, for firmness on Tuesday at the beginning of her visit to the Chinese region of Xinjiang, where the Muslim minority denounced that they are victims of persecution.

With the six-day trip, the Chilean becomes the first UN human rights official to visit China since 2005. Beijing believes that the visit will serve to clear up “disinformation” about the country.

In a meeting with Michelle on Monday in Guangzhou, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi “expressed hope that the visit will help strengthen understanding and cooperation and clarify misinformation,” according to a statement released by the ministry.

The text makes no reference to the Xinjiang region. The UN leader travels this Tuesday to that region, where she will visit the cities of Urumqi and Khashgar.

Michelle Bachelet held virtual meetings on Monday with the heads of nearly 70 embassies in China, according to diplomatic sources, who said the high commissioner gave guarantees of her access to detention centers and defenders of freedoms.

China is accused of detaining 1 million Uighurs and other members of Muslim minorities in camps in the Xinjiang region (northwest), in what the United States and other countries qualify as “genocide”.

Beijing rejects the term, which it considers the “lie of the century”, and claims that its policies have allowed it to fight extremism and improve the lives of the population in the region.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin welcomed Bachelet and said the parties had decided that there should be no reporters during their meetings and travels across the country.

Bachelet intends to meet with Chinese officials and “hold extensive conversations with people from various sectors,” Wang added, without revealing details. The six-day trip includes visits to the cities of Urumqi and Kashgar, in Xinjiang, as well as the town of Guangzhou (south).

Since 2018, UN officials had been in talks with the Chinese government to secure “unlimited and relevant access” to Xinjiang, before the trip was announced in March. Activists, however, fear that Bachelet will have a controlled visit that avoids the crucial issues.

– No access –

Hopes for an in-depth investigation into human rights abuses were dashed by activists’ concern that the Communist Party of China will use the visit to cover up alleged atrocities.

With hundreds of thousands arrested and several mosques closed or destroyed, authorities in Xinjiang appear to have shifted their focus in recent years towards economic development, according to academics and Uighurs living outside China.

“Now there is not much visible evidence of repression,” said Peter Irwin of the Uighur Human Rights Project.

Human rights groups have warned that state surveillance and fear of reprisals will prevent Uighurs in the region from speaking freely to UN staff.

“We are concerned that the visit will be manipulated by the Chinese government to cover up the serious abuses in Xinjiang,” said Maya Wang, China researcher at Human Rights Watch.

Many activists questioned the fact that the former Chilean president, who was tortured during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, did not speak out more firmly about Xinjiang.

The US government on Friday expressed concern at “(Bachelet’s) continuing silence in the face of indisputable evidence of atrocities in Xinjiang”. His refusal to criticize may reflect Beijing’s strong influence at the UN, according to Irwin.

Hundreds of Uighurs abroad have asked Bachelet in recent weeks to visit their detained relatives.

The state press activated the propaganda machine. The Xinhua news agency on Monday praised the country’s “remarkable progress” in terms of human rights. In an article, the agency denied any forced labor and alleges that the people of Xinjiang freely choose to leave for other parts of China in search of work opportunities and better wages.