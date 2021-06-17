Jannet López Ponce

The Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) reported that it was notified of Andrés Roemer’s refusal to release his bank accounts, so will maintain the blockade as part of the collaboration with the investigations of the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City.

This Tuesday, the Eleventh District Judge in Administrative Matters in Mexico City, Agustín Tello Espíndola, admitted the amparo filed by the former diplomat, but initially denied the provisional suspension.

This afternoon, the FIU was notified of said decision to maintain the blocking of bank accounts.

“The Financial Intelligence Unit, belonging to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, informs that the Eleventh Court in Administrative Matters of Mexico City notified it today that it denied Andrés” N’s request for them to be unblocked. their bank accounts. “The foregoing by virtue of the fact that the account blocking carried out by the UIF was issued in coordination with the FGJCDMX, as a preventive measure whose origin responds to the investigation of the possible commission of a crime.”

Roemer’s accounts were blocked on May 5 following complaints against him for sexual abuse, harassment and rape.

