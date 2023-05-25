Unión Independiente de Mazarrón (UIDM), the political formation led by the former mayor and current mayor Ginés Campillo, filed a complaint in the courts of Totana against a neighbor, AZL, and against the leader of the PP, Alicia Jiménez, whom the independents accuse of a crime of false denunciation and slander. Jiménez denounced this week before the Provincial Electoral Board an alleged plot in the vote by mail in Mazarrón that would favor UIDM. Thus, she provided a screenshot in which you can see the son of the exedil of UIDM Isidro Coy with the message “give me a photo of ID to vote by mail.”

According to the complaint, which is in the possession of LA VERDAD, the PP filed this complaint with the Electoral Board “knowing its falsehood.” Regarding the image provided, the independents maintain that “the photo is manipulated.” That image, they insist, “is a montage carried out without the knowledge or consent of this person, whose affiliation with a former party official is used to present a slanderous complaint.”

The team led by the first deputy mayor, the independent Campillo, affirms that “it is false that Isidro Coy holds the position of president of the aforementioned political party”, and insists that “the aforementioned false complaint has achieved the intended effect. On the one hand, it has managed to initiate proceedings in the Provincial Electoral Board, and on the other hand, a press release has been sent, which has been echoed by the main media.

In the brief presented in the courts of Totana, the independents recall that “these facts constitute a false complaint, apart from possible slander against public officials, so that for the verification of the fact, the practice of diligence to request is of interest” the work of “the technological crime brigade of the Civil Guard”.

PP: “It is an accusation without foundation”



The PP of Mazarrón assures that “Unión Independiente de Mazarrón tries to cover up with an unsubstantiated accusation the irregularities of the vote by mail of UIDM, before the complaint of the PP to the Electoral Board”.

Given this, the PP of Mazarrón regrets that “the independents do not give the appropriate explanations because they have allegedly skipped the legally established procedures in voting by mail and not the PP”. “In fact, what has come out of the PP councilor is an audio in a group of friends to ask for their support, something very different from what was uncovered by the independent formation,” they indicate.

All in all, «the PP of Mazarrón continues to demand that the Electoral Board guarantee the rights of the people of Mazarrón to the free election of their representatives and asks that it take the appropriate measures to guarantee a transparent democratic process. In addition, a recount of the postal vote in Mazarrón is requested because, possibly, a criminal act similar to that of Melilla is taking place”, they concluded.