Rudolf Uhlenhaut is a central character in the history of Mercedes-Benz, in particular that of the postwar period. A capable engineer, hired in 1931 among the many talents fielded to beat the Auto Union and Italian racing cars, and an excellent driver, added value when it was necessary to find the defects of the cars. He developed the engine and chassis of the W125 which he dominated in 1937, and of the W154, on the tracks the following season. After the war, in 1948, he returned to Mercedes to fine-tune the W194 (inspiration for the gull-wing 300 SL), the W196 and the 300 SLR, thanks to his own testing programs.

The 300 SLR was the car that won the 1955 Mille Miglia with Stirling Moss and Denis Jenkinson: they completed the race in 10 hours, 7 minutes and 48 seconds, with an average of 160 kilometers per hour. With the involvement in the tragedy of the 24 Hours of Le Mans of the same year, the car was retired, with still very high potential probably for a long series of victories. Uhlenhaut managed to get a chassis to work on it again, making the resulting car the fastest coupe in the world: it reached, moreover, 290 kilometers per hour. There legend says that Uhlenhaut himself managed to travel between Munich and Stuttgart in an hour, being clearly late for a meeting at the Mercedes headquarters. Anyone who is familiar with the German motorways will know that it is quite a difficult operation; unless you have the right car.

The Uhlenhaut Coupé can be defined as a hybrid between the SLR and the SL, equipped with gull-wing doors and the sophisticated aerodynamics of the SLR. Before Mercedes decided to abandon competitions, the idea was to send her to the Carrera Panamericana. The 8-cylinder car is now a museum, with Mercedes jealously guarding it in Stuttgart. Uhlenhaut had the privilege of using the car as a ‘company’, and only a very few other lucky ones were able to test it using all its 302 Teutonic horses.