PS Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 03:56



After the death of the historic union leader Nicolás Redondo Urbieta was announced this Tuesday night, some reactions have been happening from politics. Thus, UGT, the union center of which he was general secretary between 1976 and 1994, has highlighted him as an “essential figure of unionism in Spain during the dictatorship, transition and democracy.”

For her part, the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, pointed out that Redondo leaves “behind a life dedicated to the defense of working people, freedoms and democracy.” Likewise, he has said goodbye to an “extraordinary trade unionist to whom this country will always be grateful,” she added, transferring her condolences to the UGT family.

The PSOE has also sent all its “affection” to family and friends for the death of a “socialist and man who dedicated his life to the fight for the rights of workers and citizens. May the earth be light to you, comrade”, the group has published in a message on Twitter, collected by Europa Press, along with two photographs of Redondo.

“Rights and Dignity”



Along the same lines, the socialist candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Juan Lobato, has expressed himself, pointing to Nicolás Redondo as a “benchmark for the defense of the rights and dignity of workers” in the country.

Also the former socialist deputy for Madrid and UGT lawyer, Manuel de la Rocha, has lamented the death of the former general secretary of the UGT and “great worker leader, defender of the rights of workers and workers, a benchmark of Spanish socialism.”